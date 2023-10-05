Starovoit: Ukrainian UAVs attacked infrastructure facilities in the Kursk region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked infrastructure facilities in three districts of the Kursk region with drones. This was announced by the Governor of the Russian region Roman Starovoyt in Telegram.

According to him, we are talking about facilities in the Sudzhansky, Korenevsky and Glushkovsky districts. “There are power outages. Emergency crews have already begun restoring power supply,” added the head of the region.

Earlier, in the village of Gornal, Sudzhansky district, Kursk region, after the fall of a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), a barn and a garage in a private household caught fire. In addition to the fire, windows were broken. There were no casualties as a result of the drone crash.

It was also reported that in the Kursk region one person was injured in an attack by an Ukrainian Armed Forces drone. According to Starovoit, a member of the Patriot center received a moderate wound.