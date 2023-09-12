Starovoit: A Ukrainian Armed Forces drone attacked Rylsk in the Kursk region for the second time overnight

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked Rylsk in the Kursk region twice overnight using a drone. This was announced by the governor of the Russian border region Roman Starovoyt in Telegram.

On the evening of September 11, the Ukrainian Armed Forces dropped an explosive device from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in Rylsk. Starovoit clarified that no one was injured as a result of the drone attack. “The facades were damaged and several windows were broken in two buildings on Lenin Street,” Starovoit added.

A new attack also took place on Lenin Street. The governor clarified that no one was injured as a result of the incident.

The roof of the administrative building was damaged and glass was broken in several windows. Roman Starovoit Governor of the Kursk region

Attacks on the Kursk region by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

On September 7, Starovoit said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the Kursk region, a total of 12 arrivals were recorded. In Gordeevka, an attack from Ukraine damaged the power supply line. Emergency crews will begin restoration when the opportunity arises, Starovoit added.

Also on September 3, it became known that two unmanned aerial vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were neutralized in the villages of the Kursk region. One UAV was neutralized near the village of Kozino, Rylsky district, and the other near the village of Gornal, Sudzhansky district.

Both drones were detected using electronic warfare (EW) systems and brought down with anti-drone guns.

Starovoit also noted that the village of Tetkino, Glushkovsky district, was shelled from the Ukrainian side – three arrivals were recorded. Starovoyt added that there were no casualties or destruction in the region.

In addition, on September 2, the Ukrainian military fired mortars at the village of Tetkino in the Kursk region. “In the morning, the village of Tetkino, Glushkovsky district, was shelled from the Ukrainian side. Seven mortar attacks were recorded, resulting in damage to two houses. There were no injuries,” wrote the region’s governor, Roman Starovoyt.

The West’s reaction to the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strikes on Russian territory

John Kirby, the coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, said that the United States is not helping the Ukrainian Armed Forces carry out strikes on Russian territory.

According to him, Washington is focused only on ensuring that Kyiv can recapture its territory.

There have been no changes regarding our strike policy [Украины] deep into Russian territory. We do not encourage or support them John Kirby Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House National Security Council

The Pentagon also responded to a request to speak out about the attack of Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles on Russia. Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Garron Garn said Kyiv is responsible for its operations.

As we have stated since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion last year, Ukraine is responsible for its operations, so I will refer you to them for information on these attacks Garron GarnPentagon spokesman Lt. Col.

UN Deputy Secretary General Rosemary DiCarlo, in turn, said that the organization is concerned about shelling of the Russian border area and drone attacks on the country’s cities. Attacks against civilians and infrastructure, wherever they occur, are strictly prohibited by international law, she said.

At the same time, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, promised that the number of attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Russian territory will increase.

The number of attacks by unidentified drones launched from the territory of the Russian Federation is growing, and the number of these attacks will increase Mikhail Podolyak Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Podolyak said that the Ukrainian authorities want to transfer the conflict to Russian soil, which explains the increasing frequency of drone attacks.