In Elabuga and Nizhnekamsk, UAVs attacked dormitories and a factory, 7 people were injured

Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) attacked Tatarstan for the first time since the beginning of the special military operation (SVO). The press service of the head of the republic, Rustam Minnikhanov, reported that the drones fell in Elabuga and Nizhnekamsk.

Tatarstan authorities urged residents to remain calm and not to panic.

Ukrainian drones attacked a factory and a student dormitory

Reportedthat three Ukrainian drones attacked the territory of enterprises: one hit a plant in the Alabuga special economic zone, two hit a student dormitory. Footage published on social networks shows the UAV flying over buildings and falling next to them. People watching this lie down on the ground.

According to the latest data, the technological process of the enterprises was not disrupted, but as a result of the attack on the dormitory in Yelabuga, there were casualties: three adults and two teenagers were slightly injured. Later TASS reported that the number of wounded had increased to seven. Three of them were hospitalized.

Frame: Telegram channel 112

In Tatarstan, the attack on the region was linked to the shelling of Belgorod

The press service of the special economic zone (SEZ) “Alabuga” reported that Tatarstan was attacked by the same people who launched the UAV in Belgorod.

Indeed, they are attacking shopping centers in Moscow, they are attacking residential areas in Belgorod, they are attacking hostels at 5:45 am in Alabuga. It is against such people that we are conducting a special military operation. SEZ “Alabuga”

The press service claims that the drones were equipped with equipment from NATO countries. “But who were they thinking of intimidating? Descendants of the people who took Paris in 1815 and Berlin in 1945? – they concluded there.

Tatarstan is located approximately 1,500 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. It borders on eight regions of Russia.

Ukrainian drones regularly try to attack Russian territory

The Ukrainian Armed Forces regularly launch drones towards Russian territory. So, on March 31, drones were destroyed in the sky over the Yaroslavl region, and on March 19 – in the Voronezh region. No one was injured as a result of the incident. Also in March, air defense systems intercepted 11 drones over the Rostov region.