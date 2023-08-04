Saturday, August 5, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ukrainian drones attacked Russian naval base in Black Sea

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 4, 2023
in World
0
Ukrainian drones attacked Russian naval base in Black Sea

Close


Close

Russian ships

Russian ships in the Black Sea.

Photo:

Screenshot

Russian ships in the Black Sea.

Ukraine claimed the operation at sea was a success and claimed responsibility for the attack.

Ukraine attacked the Russian naval base in Novorossiysk, on the Black Sea, with drones on Friday, and a source security declared that the attack on the Russian ship “Olenegorski Gorniak” was a “success”.

See also  Artificial Intelligence, Hollywood's decomposed reaction: "Strike"

(Read also: The measures with which Europe seeks to prevent Russia from evading sanctions for the war)

A source from the Ukrainian security services (SBU) confirmed to AFP his involvement in the drone attack on a maritime base in southwestern Russia.

Video obtained by AFP shows a naval drone approaching a warship before the transmission cut off shortly before impact.

The SBU confirmed the authenticity of the images. In response to a question about whether
Ukraine had attacked the landing ship “Olenegorski Gornyak”, a Ukrainian security source told AFP that “the attack (…) in Novorossiysk was successful”.

“This particular warship was the target,” he added. Novorossiysk is also a major oil port, home to the terminus of a 1,500 km long oil pipeline from western Kazakhstan and the Russian regions north of the Caspian Sea.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday that its forces shot down 13 drones that attacked the Crimean peninsula, stating that there were no casualties or damage. This peninsula annexed in 2014 has also been a target of kyiv since the start of Moscow’s offensive, but its attacks have increased in recent weeks.

See also  Erdogan: It's time to inaugurate a safe corridor for the export of grain

AFP

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Ukrainian #drones #attacked #Russian #naval #base #Black #Sea

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Love already over for Claudia Gerini: he caught with another woman – curler

Love already over for Claudia Gerini: he caught with another woman - curler

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result