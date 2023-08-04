Ukrainian drones attacked Russian naval base in Black Sea

Ukraine attacked the Russian naval base in Novorossiysk, on the Black Sea, with drones on Friday, and a source security declared that the attack on the Russian ship “Olenegorski Gorniak” was a “success”.

(Read also: The measures with which Europe seeks to prevent Russia from evading sanctions for the war)

A source from the Ukrainian security services (SBU) confirmed to AFP his involvement in the drone attack on a maritime base in southwestern Russia.

Video obtained by AFP shows a naval drone approaching a warship before the transmission cut off shortly before impact.

The SBU confirmed the authenticity of the images. In response to a question about whether

Ukraine had attacked the landing ship “Olenegorski Gornyak”, a Ukrainian security source told AFP that “the attack (…) in Novorossiysk was successful”.



🇷🇺🇺🇦 As a result of the attack with Ukrainian naval drones, a Russian warship was damaged according to the images. pic.twitter.com/lgMwLktUwH — Deciphering the War (@descifraguerra) August 4, 2023

“This particular warship was the target,” he added. Novorossiysk is also a major oil port, home to the terminus of a 1,500 km long oil pipeline from western Kazakhstan and the Russian regions north of the Caspian Sea.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday that its forces shot down 13 drones that attacked the Crimean peninsula, stating that there were no casualties or damage. This peninsula annexed in 2014 has also been a target of kyiv since the start of Moscow’s offensive, but its attacks have increased in recent weeks.

AFP