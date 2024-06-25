Six Ukrainian drones attacked the town of Stroitel in the Belgorod region

Six unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) attacked the city of Stroitel in the Belgorod region. About this in my Telegram– the head of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on the channel.

“Yakovlevsky urban district was attacked by the Ukrainian Armed Forces using six UAVs. Preliminary, two civilians were injured in the city of Stroitel,” he specified. The governor added that the woman received medical assistance on the spot, and the man was taken to the Yakovlevsky Central Regional Hospital.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired at the administrative building of one of the enterprises in the city of Shebekino in the Belgorod region. The shell hit the building, causing a fire. The fire was extinguished and the building itself was completely burned down.