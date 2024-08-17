Governor Gladkov: Ukrainian Armed Forces drones attacked two villages in Belgorod region

Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) had shelled two villages. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

Gladkov reported that three Ukrainian Armed Forces drones attacked two villages in the Belgorod region: Dronovka in the Graivoronsky urban district, where a private house burned down, and Grafovka in the Krasnoyarsk district, where gas and electricity lines were damaged.

“According to preliminary information, no residents were injured. Information about the consequences is being clarified. Emergency services are working on the ground,” the head of the region specified.