Governor Bogomaz: Air Defense Shot Down Two Ukrainian UAVs Over Bryansk Region

Ukrainian drones attempted to attack the Bryansk region. About this reported regional governor Alexander Bogomaz on his Telegram channel.

He specified that air defense systems destroyed two drones over the Klintsovsky and Trubchevsky districts. No one was hurt as a result of the incident, and no information about damage was received.

Currently, emergency services and operational personnel are working at the scene.

On the night of Wednesday, July 3, Ukrainian troops attempted to attack four regions of Russia. Drones were intercepted over the Belgorod, Bryansk and Moscow regions, as well as in the Krasnodar region.