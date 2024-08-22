Ukrainian Armed Forces drones attacked an airfield in the Volgograd region on the night of August 22

Drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked the Marinovka airfield in the village of Oktyabrsky in the Volgograd region on the night of August 22. This was reported by the Baza publication in its Telegram-channel.

The first reports of explosions came at 3:30 a.m. from residents of the city of Kalach-na-Donu, located several kilometers from the airfield. Preliminary reports indicate that at least two drones were shot down. There were no reports of casualties.

In addition, on the night of August 22, the air defense system destroyed a drone in the Bryansk region. There were no casualties or damage, operational and emergency services worked on the scene.