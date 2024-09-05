Home policy

From: Fabian Müller

Press Split

According to Russian sources, Ukraine attacked the port of the city of Novorossiysk, where the country’s Black Sea Fleet is stationed.

Novorossiysk – The attack took place in the early hours of the morning. In the night of September 5, several unmanned watercraft are said to have attacked the port of the Russian city of Novorossiysk, as Mayor Andrey Kravchenko announced. Novorossiysk is considered Russia’s most important port on the Black Sea, and is of enormous strategic importance for the country’s military logistics.

The Russian Defense Ministry also reported on Thursday that Russian forces destroyed two unmanned boats in the northeastern part of the Black Sea during the night. This was reported by the Ukrainian newspaper Kyiv-PostIt is not clear from the information whether these were the ships that attacked the port.

Ukrainian sea drones became a challenge for Putin’s Black Sea fleet in the Ukraine war (archive photo). © IMAGO/Pavlo Bahmut / Avalon

Ukraine attacks with unmanned watercraft: Port in Novorossiysk attacked

Ukraine has not yet commented on the attack on Novorossiysk. The country has three different types of USV, the internationally accepted abbreviation for unmanned watercraft that could reach the Russian port: the MAGURA V5 and the SBU drones Sea Baby and Kozak Mamai. It is not known which of the three were used in the attack on Novorossiysk.

The port of the city of 240,000 inhabitants is the main base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. Previously, Russia had based the fleet in Sevastopol, a city on the annexed peninsula Crimeabut after the Ukrainian army destroyed part of the fleet there, most of the ships were withdrawn.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo gallery

Since then, Novorossiysk and the region in the sights of the Ukrainian armed forcesThis year, in addition to several attacks on ships stationed there, oil refineries and military bases in the region are said to have been shelled. The city has thus become a symbol of the vulnerability of Russian infrastructure, as it is located several hundred kilometers away from Ukrainian-controlled territory. (fmu)