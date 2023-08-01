Ministry of Emergency Situations: as a result of an UAV attack in the City IQ tower, 150 meters of glazing were broken

Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) again tried to attack Moscow on the night of Tuesday, August 1.

As stated in the Russian Ministry of Defense, the attack attempt was stopped, two devices were destroyed in the sky over the Moscow region, another was suppressed and fell on the territory of the Moscow City complex. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, as a result of the UAV attack in the City IQ tower, 150 meters of glazing were broken.

Air defense in the Moscow region

The first reports of drones and the operation of the air defense (air defense) system began to arrive at about 3:30 from residents of Odintsovo and Naro-Fominsk. Also, residents of Kubinka near Moscow reported the sounds of explosions in the sky.

Later, emergency services reported that Russian air defense systems shot down one unmanned aerial vehicle in the Moscow region. No casualties or injuries have been reported.

Attack on Moscow City

A few minutes after reports of drones in the Moscow region, information began to come in about a drone attack on one of the towers of the Moscow City complex in the capital.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed that several drones were shot down by an air defense system while trying to fly into the city. At the same time, one of the drones flew to the same tower in Moscow City as during the previous attack, which took place on the night of July 30.

Emergency services arrived at the scene. In addition, the work of the capital’s Vnukovo airport for arrival and departure was temporarily closed, the planes were redirected to other airports. So, the flight from Dubai, which was supposed to land at Vnukovo around 4:00, was redirected to Domodedovo. Soon the air harbor resumed its normal operation.

Consequences

According to Sergei Sobyanin, the facade at the level of the 21st floor of the IQ-Kvartala tower of Moscow City was damaged, the glazing was damaged on an area of ​​150 square meters. There is no information about the victims.

As noted Telegram-channel “112”, on the 21st floor of the tower, where the drone flew in, preliminary, there are offices of the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia.

The area near the tower, where the fragments of the downed drone were found, was assessed by the police. Experts are studying the found details of the drone. According to TASS with reference to emergency services, the wreckage will be sent for explosive technical expertise.

Statement of the Ministry of Defense

The Russian defense ministry announced the suppression of Kyiv’s attempt to attack objects in the city of Moscow and the Moscow region with drones.

Two drones were destroyed in the air by air defense systems over the territory of the Odintsovo and Narofominsk districts of the Moscow region. Another drone was suppressed by electronic warfare and, having lost control, crashed on the territory of the Moscow City non-residential building complex, the Defense Ministry added.

30 July attack

On the night of July 30, three Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported. As a result, the facades on two office towers of the Moscow City business center were damaged. In particular, the glazing on the tower of the IQ Quarter partially collapsed – the offices of the Ministry of Digital Finance, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Economic Development are located there. There are no victims or injured.

Later Russian Ministry of Defense reportedthat an attempted terrorist attack by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles on Moscow was thwarted.

The purpose of the drone attacks on Russian cities was determined in the State Duma. Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the State Duma Defense Committee, said that people who sympathize with Ukraine are launching drones to sow panic. Most often this happens directly from the territory of the Russian Federation and has nothing to do with the course of hostilities.

According to the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, this incident confirms the essence of the Kyiv regime. Peskov also called these actions “an act of desperation” by Ukraine. At the same time, he said that the authorities do not plan to raise the level of terrorist threat in Moscow and the Moscow region.