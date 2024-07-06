Kuban Operational Headquarters: Fuel Tanks Caught Fire in Two Districts after Ukrainian Armed Forces Attack

In three districts of the Krasnodar Territory, drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked civilian objects on the night of July 5-6. This was reported by the operational headquarters of Kuban.

In Yeysk, air defense systems shot down a UAV, and minor damage to a cell phone tower due to falling debris was recorded.

The drone attack was also repelled in the village of Pavlovskaya. After the UAV fragments fell, fuel storage tanks caught fire at the oil depot. Operational Headquarters of Kuban

A fuel tank also caught fire in the Leningradskaya village. Emergency and special services arrived at the scene. According to preliminary information, no one was hurt.

Related materials:

Yesterday, civilians were injured in a massive attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

On the night of July 5, Ukraine launched 50 drones at Russia. Air defense systems destroyed 14 of them over Kuban. Six people, including two children, were hospitalized after the attack on Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Kuban.

Later, the head of the Primorsko-Akhtarsky district, Maxim Bondarenko, said that a dozen and a half Russians needed medical assistance. According to the official, doctors examined five people on the spot, and another 11 went to the hospital. A six-year-old girl was the victim of the drone strike.

The attack damaged a three-story apartment building. Footage of the destruction was published online. In addition, almost 30 thousand people were left without power in the Primorsko-Akhtarsky District.

On the night of July 3, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked Novorossiysk with two unmanned boats. On the night of July 2-3, four Russian regions were attacked – Krasnodar Krai, as well as Belgorod, Bryansk and Moscow regions. Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about another attempt by Ukrainian troops to attack border regions.

Before this, another massive attack on the Krasnodar region took place on the night of June 20-21. Russian air defense systems then shot down over a hundred unmanned aerial vehicles over the country’s territory, 43 of them over Kuban, the Defense Ministry specified.

The regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev reported that one person was killed in the attack, he was an employee of a boiler house in Krasnodar. After the attack, a fire broke out at the Ilsky oil refinery, economic facilities were damaged, and two people were injured.

Related materials:

On the night of July 6, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked several more regions of Russia

The Russian border Shebekinsky urban district and the city of Shebekino in the Belgorod region came under fire on the night of July 5-6.

The regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that one of the shells hit the enterprise and a security guard was injured.

The man received shrapnel wounds to the neck, shoulder and forearm. The territorial self-defense fighters took the victim to the Shebekinskaya Central District Hospital Vyacheslav Gladkov Governor of the Belgorod region

Damage was also recorded in 11 private homes, one of the houses was seriously damaged due to a direct hit by a shell. In addition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the villages of Demidovka and Vyazovoe in the Krasnoyarsk District of the Belgorod Region.

Before this, two Russian regions — Kursk and Belgorod Oblasts — declared a drone attack hazard. As the acting head of Kursk Oblast specified, air defense systems were put on alert to repel a possible strike. In Lipetsk Oblast, the Ministry of Emergency Situations issued a yellow air hazard warning.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that air defense systems destroyed seven Ukrainian drones over the Kursk region and one over the Belgorod region overnight.