The Russian authorities in Sevastopol, on the Crimean peninsula, have declared a large fire this Saturday due to the impact of at least two unmanned aircraft from Ukraine against two fuel tanks, for the moment with no victims to regret. The governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, has explained in his Telegram account that the flames have spread over an area of ​​one square kilometer and has asked residents to remain calm.

“A fuel tank is on fire near Manganari Brothers Street, in Kazachya Bay,” the governor said in his initial message. At first, Razvozhaev reported the impact of a single drone, but in a later update he noted the impact of at least two drones on two other fuel tanks. The fire quickly spread to two other depots.

The attack was subsequently confirmed by Ukraine through the adviser to the Ministry of the Interior, Anton Gerashchenko, on his Twitter account. “An oil depot is on fire in Sevastopol after being hit by a drone at dawn,” he has made known in a message that accompanies a video that shows a huge column of smoke emerging from the flames of the facilities hit.

Some 18 groups of firefighters, for a total of 60 troops, as well as the Russian Intelligence services are already at the scene of the fire to gather more information about it, according to the message collected by the Russian agency TASS. Given the proximity of the fire to the waters of the port, the authorities have requested that tugboats from the Black Sea Fleet be used to pump water in the extinguishing tasks, while the firefighters continue to search for a way to block oxygen access to the area. of combustion.

Due to the complexity of the situation, the governor does not anticipate that the fire will be extinguished until at least 6:00 p.m. local time (5:00 p.m. in mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands). The governor has assured that the fuel supply will not be affected by this attack.