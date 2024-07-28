Governor Bogomaz: Air Defense Forces Prevented a Terrorist Attack by Shooting Down a Ukrainian Drone Over Bryansk Region

The Air Defense Forces of the Russian Defense Ministry have thwarted an attempted terrorist attack using an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the aircraft type in the Bryansk region. The downed drone belonged to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the governor of the Russian region, Alexander Bogomaz, reported in Telegram-channel.