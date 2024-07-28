Russian Defense Ministry: Ukrainian aircraft-type drone shot down over Belgorod Region

A Ukrainian drone was shot down over the territory of the Belgorod region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported in its Telegram-channel.

“At around 11:30 Moscow time, another attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an aircraft-type UAV was thwarted,” the department said, specifying that the aircraft was destroyed by air defense systems on duty.

Earlier on Sunday, it became known that two Ukrainian drones had been shot down over the Nizhny Novgorod region. The regional authorities stated that industrial facilities were operating normally despite this.

Also on the night of July 28, Kursk and Belgorod regions were subjected to raids by Ukrainian drones. In one case, a woman was injured in a residential building.