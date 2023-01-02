A reconnaissance drone launched by Ukraine was shot down on approach to Voronezh

On approaching Voronezh, a small reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was shot down. On Monday, January 2, it was reported in Telegramchannel of the regional government.

According to the authorities, the drone was launched from the territory of Ukraine, at night it was discovered and eliminated by Russian air defense systems.

“There are no casualties and destruction on earth, the situation is under control,” the administration concluded.

Earlier it also became known that a Ukrainian UAV damaged an energy supply facility in the Bryansk region. Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that the incident occurred at night, as a result of the attack, one of the villages of the Klimovsky district was left without power supply.