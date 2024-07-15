Bogomaz reported the destruction of a Ukrainian Armed Forces UAV in the Trubchevsky district of the Bryansk region

Russian air defense systems shot down a drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the skies over the Trubchevsk district of the Bryansk region. This was reported in its Telegram-channel reported the region’s governor, Alexander Bogomaz.

“Another enemy aircraft-type UAV was destroyed by the Russian Ministry of Defense’s air defense forces over the Trubchevsky district,” he said.

According to him, there were no casualties or damage.

Earlier, Bogomaz said that four drones were destroyed over the territory of the Sevsky district of the region, as well as one over the Pogarsky and Brasovsky districts.

Later, he reported the destruction of three more drones over the Zlynkovsky district.