Ukrainian drone shot down over Belgorod region

A Ukrainian drone was shot down over the Belgorod region. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry in Telegram.

The aircraft was detected by air defense systems on duty. The drone was destroyed at around 8:40 Moscow time.

The Defense Ministry emphasized that the drone was going to carry out an attack on Russian territory. They indicated that it was an aircraft-type drone. Such aircraft are distinguished by their great destructive power and can also travel hundreds of kilometers to their target.

The Belgorod region is more often than other Russian regions the target of attacks from Ukraine. Thus, on July 31, Ukrainian troops carried out mass raids on populated areas of the region twice in one day.