Bogomaz: Air defense shot down Ukrainian drone in Bryansk region, no casualties

Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that air defense forces shot down a drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) over the region. He wrote about this in Telegram-channel.

Bogomaz specified that the air defense forces prevented the Ukrainian Armed Forces from carrying out a terrorist attack using drones in the region. He specified that an aircraft-type drone was detected and destroyed.

“There are no casualties or damage. Operational and emergency services are working on the scene. Thanks to our defenders,” he concluded.