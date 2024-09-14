Russian Defense Ministry: Air defense systems shot down Ukrainian UAV in Belgorod Region

In the Belgorod region, air defense systems on duty shot down a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry in Telegram.

“At around 14:20 Moscow time, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an aircraft-type UAV against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted,” the department said in a statement.

On September 13, a drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was shot down in the skies over the Bryansk region. It was destroyed by the Russian military at about 13:30.