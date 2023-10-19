Home page politics

Fabian Müller

A Ukrainian soldier launches a drone (archive image). © IMAGO/Kirill Chubotin / Avalon

A Ukrainian company claims to have found a new way to better protect drone pilots from enemy reconnaissance.

Kiev – Several things are crucial for the effective use of drones in wars, including the maximum distance to the missile and the resulting safety of the pilot. The further away pilots can control their drone from the front, the more difficult it is for enemy reconnaissance to find and eliminate the pilots.

Several Ukrainian companies are working on such modern drone systems that will be used in the war in Ukraine. One of these companies is called Himera. Ukrainian soldiers at the front have been using the Himera G1 radio for some time. Now the manufacturer is testing a report from the Ukrainian online site Defense Express according to further developments for drone pilots.

Drones with more range: Will Ukrainian drone pilots become “invisible”?

A spokesperson for the company told the site that it is currently working on one military-grade modem, which could be attached to drones. It is supposed to work with the so-called FHSS process, short for frequency hopping spread spectrum or in German frequency hopping process. This allows data to be transmitted wirelessly and securely – even over longer distances. Another advantage, according to the spokesman: The modem consists of components that are available on the commercial market. This means that production is cheap and can be produced in large quantities.

The pilot should use the FHSS procedure to achieve a greater distance to the drone and continue to control them safely and precisely. Opposite Defense News the company even spoke of “several kilometers”. The modem should even be able to work if it were disrupted by enemy electronic warfare.

“Practically invisible”: Ukraine’s threatening pilots will soon be difficult to track down by Russia?

This could be particularly useful for Ukrainian drone pilots whose flying objects carry explosives that are intended to be delivered behind the front line. Enemy Russian reconnaissance systems would have little chance of finding the pilot at greater distances from the front.

The spokesman for Himera summed up the decisive advantage of the new development compared to the Ukrainian side: The pilots work “practically invisibly”. (fmü)