Governor Artamonov: Ukrainian drone neutralized in Lipetsk region

A Ukrainian drone has been neutralized over another Russian region; it was suppressed in the Stanovlyansky municipal district of the Lipetsk region. This was reported in Telegram-channel Governor Igor Artamonov.

“There are no casualties or damage. Law enforcement officers are working at the crash site,” he wrote.

The head of the region added that the detection and suppression systems have been put on alert. The threat of UAV attacks remains in the region.

Earlier it was reported that several Ukrainian drones were neutralized over the territory of the Voronezh Region. In the Bryansk Region, 12 aircraft were destroyed in an hour.