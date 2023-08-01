According to the mayor of the city, the building that was hit is the same one that was attacked on Sunday (July 30).

A drone hit a 50-storey building in Moscow, capital of Russia, on Monday (31.July.2023). According to the Russian state news agency TassUkraine is responsible for the attack.

At the telegramthe mayor of the city, Sergey Sobyanin, stated that the building hit is the same as was attacked on Sunday (30.jul). “The facade at the 21st floor level was damaged”, wrote the mayor, adding that there was no information about casualties.

In a statement cited by Tassthe Russian Ministry of Defense said that “the attempted terrorist attack on behalf of the Kiev regime” was frustrated. It said the drones were aimed at the Moscow region.

“Two UAVs [sigla em inglês para veículos aéreos não tripulados] Ukrainians were shot down by the Air Defense Forces over the territories of Odintsovo and Naro –Fominsk districts–, in the Moscow region”, said the ministry.

It added that a third drone was neutralized but lost control and crashed into the building in Moscow.

