Pictured: A Ukrainian drone shot down in the Donetsk region last week. A crashed combat drone was found in a forest near Moscow on Monday (symbol image). © IMAGO/Sergey Baturin / SNA

A Ukrainian drone is said to have crashed near Moscow. The Russian leadership has already strengthened anti-aircraft defenses around the capital – and is canceling another military parade.

According to Russian authorities, a Ukrainian drone crashed 50 kilometers east of Moscow in the Bogorodsk district. On Sunday she was discovered by a resident in a forest, it said. A parade originally planned for May 9 in Bogorodsk was subsequently cancelled. Just an excuse?

Drone with or without ammo? Anonymous sources contradict themselves

Bogorodsk district head Igor Sushin told Telegram on Monday that “a drone made in Ukraine” crashed in the Bogorodsk region, with no injuries or damage. The information could not be independently verified. The flying object is said to have broken in half. “The drone is currently being examined to determine who launched it and where it flew,” said a spokesman for the Russian security organs.

It was initially unclear whether the drone contained ammunition or not. While an anonymous source within the emergency services of the Russian State News Agency RIA Novosti said the drone contained no ammunition, another anonymous source told the agency interfax of up to 18 kilograms of explosives. There are also a number of military facilities near the Russian capital. It was not the first drone that appeared in the Moscow region, Sushin explained about the find. At the end of February, according to Russian information, a missile fell from the sky near Kolomna, 100 kilometers south-east of Moscow. In the meantime, the Russian leadership has massively strengthened its anti-aircraft defenses, particularly around Moscow.

The report about the alleged drone crash near Moscow came almost at the same time as Moscow reported on Monday about Ukrainian drone attacks on the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. On the night of Tuesday, the Kremlin therefore threatened to end the grain agreement.

Military parade in Bogorodosk canceled for “security reasons”: what’s behind it?

Celebrations are traditionally held in Russia on May 9th, the “Day of Victory” over Nazi Germany. After the drone was found, the city of Bogorodosk canceled the planned parade and a concert for security reasons. “It’s a difficult decision for us, but it has to be made. Safety is the most important thing today,” said district head Sushin. Numerous other regions, including the border towns of Kursk, Belgorod and the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Moscow in violation of international law, had previously canceled the military parades planned for May 9th.

According to the Kremlin, the “Immortal Regiment” memorial march with around ten million participants, which is intended to commemorate the Soviet soldiers who died in World War II, will also be canceled this year. Political observers assume that the fear of unauthorized mourning rallies for Russian soldiers who died in the Ukraine war could play a role. In addition, the lack of tanks and the expected Ukrainian counter-offensive could also be a reason for the cancellation of numerous parades and celebrations in Russia.

The military parade held annually on Red Square in Moscow on “Victory Day” is to continue to take place, albeit without foreign heads of state and government, as was the case last year. Officially, the Kremlin justified the absence of foreign politicians by saying that this year is not a milestone. In the past, however, heads of government of other countries had also been present in years without an anniversary (bme with material from dpa/AFP).