The Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of a Ukrainian UAV over the Belgorod Region

Russian air defense systems (air defense) destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) in the sky over the Belgorod region. The defense department reported this in Telegram.

It is clarified that an attempt to attack Russian territory using an aircraft-type drone was made around 07:30 Moscow time.

Last night, in the city of Grayvoron in the Belgorod region, two kamikaze drones attacked an apartment building. On the evening of June 29, the region’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported that three settlements in the region were attacked. In the village of Sovkhozny in the Grayvoron urban district, an FPV drone attacked a private non-residential home. As a result of the attack, the roof and canopy of the house, as well as the roof of the garage and the fence, were damaged.

On the same day, kamikaze drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked moving vehicles in the village of Bogun-Gorodok in the Borisovsky District of the Belgorod Region, injuring two civilians.