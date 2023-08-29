The Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of the Ukrainian drone in the sky over the Black Sea

A Ukrainian aircraft-type drone was shot down in the sky over the Black Sea. This was announced on Tuesday, August 29, by the Russian Ministry of Defense in Telegram.

The drone was destroyed by a naval aviation aircraft around 12:00 Moscow time, the military department specified.

The aim of the drone was objects in Russia, the ministry noted.

On the morning of August 29, Ukrainian drones tried to attack targets on Russian territory. Both devices were destroyed by the air defense on duty.