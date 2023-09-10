The Central Election Commission reported that a UAV of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a polling station in the Zaporozhye region

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) destroyed a polling station in one of the settlements of the Zaporozhye region. This is reported by TASS with reference to the deputy chairman of the Central Election Commission of Russia Nikolai Bulaev.

According to him, the attack occurred at about 2:05 Moscow time, the voting station was completely destroyed. Thanks to a lucky coincidence, there were no people in the room.

“It’s clear that the goal is to intimidate so that people don’t go to work,” Bulaev said.