Governor Bogomaz: APU drone damaged an energy supply facility in the Bryansk region

A Ukrainian drone damaged a power supply facility in the Bryansk region. About it in my Telegram channel informed Governor of the region Alexander Bogomaz.

The incident happened on the night of January 2. As a result of the attack, one of the villages of the Klimovsky district was left without power supply, the operational services are engaged in restoration work. There were no casualties.

Klimovsky district in the south borders on the Chernihiv region of Ukraine.

Related materials:

Attacks on Russian targets

On December 20, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) also attempted to attack an energy infrastructure facility in the Bryansk region. Then the drone attacked the regional energy networks, as a result, the administrative building was damaged, as well as one car.

On November 16, a UAF drone attacked an oil depot in the village of Stalnoy Kon, Oryol region, more than 170 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. The governor of the region Andrey Klychkov said that there were no casualties or injuries. Later it turned out that one oil depot tank was damaged during the attack.

On December 29, Mash learned that the authorities of the Saratov region temporarily closed the sky. The flight tracking service Flightradar also showed that aircraft whose route lay near the region followed a detour. According to the publication, such a measure was taken after an unsuccessful attempt by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles to attack the airfield in Engels.

Related materials:

On December 26, three servicemen died as a result of the fall of the wreckage of a UAV drone on the airfield in Engels. On December 5, Russian air defense systems intercepted unmanned aerial vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine flying at low altitude in the Ryazan and Saratov regions. They attacked long-range airfields in Dyagilevo and Engels, then three soldiers were also killed.

In Ukraine, counted the number of air alerts

The State Border Guard Service of the country has calculated that in Ukraine since the beginning of the special military operation, air alerts have been announced about 14,870 times. Most often, sirens sounded in the eastern regions of the country. In Kyiv, from February 24 to December 15, 638 alarms were reported.

On December 30, the Russian Defense Ministry published footage of a massive strike on Ukraine’s infrastructure. The video was shown during the Defense Department’s daily briefing. The recording shows how the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia launches sea-based missiles. High-precision missiles were fired from ships and directed at military command posts and energy facilities.

Related materials:

In October, the Russian Armed Forces began to strike at Ukrainian infrastructure. The attacks began shortly after the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, behind which, according to the country’s authorities, are the Ukrainian special services. The targets of the strikes are objects of energy, military administration, communications and the defense industry in the country.

Economist Adam Tooze, a Foreign Policy columnist, has found that regular Russian missile strikes, which disabled about 50 percent of Ukraine’s infrastructure, have become an important factor in Kyiv’s financial and economic problems. “When a country literally requires its citizens to stay abroad because it cannot provide them with basic infrastructure services at home, this is really kind of an existential statement,” the expert noted.