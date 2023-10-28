Russian Foreign Ministry: a Ukrainian UAV that attacked the Kursk nuclear power plant crashed into a nuclear waste warehouse

A Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crashed into the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). This was reported on the official website Russian Foreign Ministry.

Ministry official Maria Zakharova said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) carried out an attack with three drones on the Kursk nuclear power plant on the evening of October 26. According to preliminary data, the drones were stuffed with Western components.

“One of the UAVs, loaded with explosives, crashed into a nuclear waste warehouse, damaging its walls. The other two fell on the station’s administrative building complex,” the Foreign Ministry revealed details.

The Kursk Nuclear Power Plant is located in Kurchatov on the banks of the Seim River, 40 kilometers west of Kursk and approximately 110 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. The nuclear power plant is among the top four Russian power plants of all types in terms of the volume of electricity generated.