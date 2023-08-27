Starovoit: Ukrainian UAV crashed into a residential building in Kursk, no one injured

A Ukrainian drone crashed into an apartment building in Kursk. About it reported Governor of the Kursk region Roman Starovoit in his Telegram channel.

There were no casualties. The building was damaged, glass was broken on some floors. Also, from the blast wave, several glasses burst in the building of the engineering faculty of the Kursk State Agrarian University (GAU).

Authorities are currently assessing the damage. Starovoit assured that he would definitely help in restoring the damaged property.

On August 20, Starovoit reported that a Ukrainian drone had attacked a railway station in Kursk. According to the governor, the drone crashed into the roof of the building, after which it caught fire. Then five people were injured by shrapnel, two of them refused medical assistance.