Ukrainian Armed Forces drone attacks minibus in northwest LPR

A drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked a civilian minibus at the exit from the city of Svatove in the northwest of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR). This is reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the regional government.

“There were two civilians in the car; they were not injured,” the Cabinet of Ministers said in a statement.

The driver and passenger managed to leave the car before it caught fire. It is noted that the vehicle burned completely.

Earlier, the driver of the car was injured in an attack by a kamikaze drone of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the village of Saltykovo in the Belgorod region.