Governor Gladkov: The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked Novaya Tavolzhanka, Murom and Berezovka

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked three settlements in the Belgorod region. This was reported by the governor of the Russian border region Vyacheslav Gladkov in Telegram.

According to him, in the village of Murom, as a result of a drone strike, the roof of a building on the territory of an agricultural enterprise was damaged. In addition, in Novaya Tavolzhanka, as a result of shelling, the glazing of an apartment building, the facade of a private home, a fence and two cars were damaged.

Gladkov added that in the Borisovsky district, a drone dropped two explosive devices on the territory of Berezovka. “The roof of a private home was damaged, the windows of the house and the windows of a passenger car were broken,” he wrote.