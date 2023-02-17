Ukrainian drone attacked the airport in Bryansk on February 17, it was shot down by air defense forces

A drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked the airport in Bryansk. Writes about it Telegram-Mash channel.

According to the authors of the post, an enemy drone was shot down over a Russian city. First, no damage.

Over the past eight days, this is the third attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to strike at the Bryansk International Airport. On February 10, it was reported that Ukraine launched an attack on the facility using drones twice in two days. According to Mash, the drones were loaded with explosives. They were moving at low altitude when they were spotted and destroyed by Russian air defenses.

In addition, on February 10, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired mortars at the Suzemsky district of the Bryansk region. According to the governor of the Russian border region, Alexander Bogomaz, no one from the local residents was injured as a result of the attack, but two houses were damaged.

On February 3, the authorities of the Bryansk region indefinitely extended the high (“yellow”) level of terrorist threat. Similar measures have been taken in the Belgorod and Kursk regions, as well as in the Crimea.