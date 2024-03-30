Gladkov: A Ukrainian Armed Forces drone attacked a car in the Belgorod region

A Ukrainian drone attacked a moving car in the Belgorod region. This was announced by the regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov in Telegram.

“A passenger car moving along the road was attacked by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) using a drone, which dropped an explosive device,” Gladkov said.

According to him, there were no casualties as a result of the incident. The car's windshield, bumper and headlights were damaged.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled a village in the Belgorod region. The village of Dronovka, Grayvoronsky urban district, came under fire.