Staraya Toropa station evacuated, trains sent on other routes

Due to an attack by Ukrainian drones, the Staraya Toropa railway station in the Tver region has been evacuated, several passenger trains have been cancelled, and several have been sent on other routes. This was reported by Baza in Telegram.

It is noted that several passenger trains have been cancelled. Others, including Moscow-Pskov and Saint Petersburg-Smolensk, have been sent by an alternative route and are running with a delay of about two hours.

On the morning of Saturday, September 21, the air defense system shot down drones in the southwest of the Tver region. “Emergency services are working on site together with representatives of the regional administration,” the press service of the Russian regional government said in a statement.