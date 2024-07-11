An explosion thundered in the Moscow region on the morning of July 11, a drone was destroyed

The Defense Ministry’s air defense forces repelled an attack by a drone of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) flying to Moscow. This was reported by the capital’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin. The Russian military department specified that over the past night they destroyed and intercepted five Ukrainian drones over four regions.

No one was hurt in the attack on Moscow

Sobyanin said that the drone attack was repelled in the Stupino urban district. According to preliminary data, there is no damage at the crash site and no one was hurt. Emergency services are working at the scene.

By data Telegram channel Shot, a loud explosion thundered at about 4:50 a.m. 60 kilometers south of Moscow. Local residents heard two bangs: one of them shook the glass in the windows and set off the alarms in the cars.

Eyewitnesses also filmed the aftermath of the air defense operation on video. The footage that appeared on social networks shows traces of a destroyed Ukrainian drone in the sky.

Defense Ministry reports destruction of drones in four regions

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that several attempts by the Ukrainian side to carry out terrorist attacks using drones on Russian territory were thwarted over the past night.

According to the military department, Ukrainian drones were intercepted over the territories of Bryansk, Tambov, Tula and Moscow regions.

Photo: Evgeny Biyatov / RIA Novosti

The previous massive attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Russia was reported on July 9. Six regions were hit: Rostov, Belgorod, Astrakhan, Voronezh, Volgograd and Kursk. According to the Defense Ministry, dozens of aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were involved in the attack.

Most of the drones were destroyed over the Rostov region. The region’s governor, Vasily Golubev, said that they were shot down by all available means.