A draft dodger from Ukraine Andrei said that he was receiving death threats for escaping.

Ukrainian Andrey, who is evading conscription into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) upon mobilization, reported receiving death threats. This is what he's talking about told France 2 TV channel.

The channel's interlocutor did not disclose his location for fear that he might be found. He clarified that escaping from the country took 36 hours, for which he had to swim across the Dniester River. According to the draft dodger, he receives death threats. “They say: ‘If you return to Ukraine, we will find you and kill you, you are on the list,’” Andrei said.

The TV channel notes that the number of draft dodgers and deserters in Ukraine is growing. Those trying to avoid being sent to the conflict zone are trying to get to Moldova, Poland or Romania. Some of them pay 3,500 euros to cross the border, France 2 writes.

Currently, men between the ages of 18 and 60 are prohibited from leaving Ukraine without special permission.

Earlier, Germany drew attention to the growing number of deserters in Ukraine. In addition, the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Inspector General of the Bundeswehr Harald Kujat noted that Ukrainians can avoid being sent to serve if they pay.