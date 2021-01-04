Chairman of the National Medical Chamber of Ukraine Serhiy Kravchenko called the statement of the country’s chief sanitary doctor Viktor Lyashko that Ukraine will not have state registration of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus infection Sputnik V, as it has not yet passed the third phase of clinical trials.

As Kravchenko recalled on his Facebook page, the World Health Organization (WHO) in February last year defined “criteria for the development of a vaccine against COVID-19,” and also recommended that all countries, in connection with the global pandemic, “switch to the emergency vaccine registration procedure.” …

At the moment, eight vaccines have been registered in the world, and none of them have completed the third phase of clinical trials, Kravchenko said.

The medic also called on Lyashko to “stop lying to the Ukrainian people.”

On January 2, the head of the political council of the Ukrainian party “Opposition Platform – For Life” Viktor Medvedchuk said that the Kharkov company “Biolek” applied to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine with an application for state registration of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 “Sputnik V”.

In response, Lyashko said that Ukraine will use only those vaccines that have successfully passed the third phase of clinical trials. Thus, according to him, all the rumors and political statements about state registration of the Russian vaccine candidate in the country do not correspond to reality.

On December 31, Ukrainians posted a petition on the website of President Volodymyr Zelensky demanding to provide them with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus and the opportunity to use it. The authors of the document demanded free vaccination given that Ukrainian scientists and specialists, Ukrainian institutes and laboratories participated in the creation of the coronavirus.