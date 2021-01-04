Chairman of the National Medical Chamber of Ukraine Serhiy Kravchenko on Facebook criticized the words of the country’s authorities about the refusal to register the Russian drug for coronavirus Sputnik V.

He explained that the statements of the chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko, the chairman of the parliamentary committee on health issues Mikhail Radutsky and the head of the country’s Ministry of Health Maxim Stepanov about the unfinished phase III clinical trials of the vaccine are “lies”.

Kravchenko noted that back in February 2020, WHO named the criteria for developing a vaccine against COVID-19 and recommended that all countries switch to the procedure for urgent registration of such drugs in connection with the pandemic. He emphasized that now in the world, according to this scheme, eight vaccines are registered, the third phase of trials of which has not been completed in full.

Earlier, the Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko said that neither production nor vaccination with a Russian drug in the country is possible until the end of the third phase of vaccine trials. According to the deputy of the Rada Ilya Kiva, the refusal of the Russian vaccine will allow Lyashko and Radutsky to “curry favor” with the United States.

In turn, the head of the political council of the parliamentary faction of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine “Opposition Platform – For Life” Viktor Medvedchuk called the words of Viktor Lyashko about the refusal to register the Russian vaccine “Sputnik V” citizens “.