Ukrainian woman intends to sue media outlets that mentioned her in the context of Nord Stream

Ukrainian diver Svetlana Uspenskaya has announced her intention to sue German media outlets over an article that alleged her involvement in the bombing of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. In an interview with Regnum, she denied any involvement in the attack.

She emphasized that she was in Kyiv at the time of the sabotage. Uspenskaya plans to file a lawsuit against German media “for a couple of million euros.”

I will sue the publication that published this slander. From September 2, 2022 to April 2023, I was in Kyiv. I have evidence of this, witnesses, etc. Svetlana Uspenskayadiver

In conversation with Politico, Uspenskaya explainedthat its maximum diving depth is 30 meters, while the explosions occurred at a depth of 70-80 meters. According to her, the sabotage could have been carried out by “special forces.” She also provided the newspaper with photographs and geodata that allegedly confirm that she was in Ukraine in the fall of 2022.

German Attorney General’s Office Declares First Suspect Wanted in Nord Stream Breach Case

The Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported earlier that the German Prosecutor General’s Office had issued an arrest warrant for Ukrainian Vladimir Ts., who works as a diving instructor, on suspicion of blowing up the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. In total, three Ukrainian instructors were involved in the terrorist attacks, including, presumably, Svetlana and her husband Yevgeny. Poland confirmed that an arrest warrant had been issued for the suspect in the Nord Stream bombings. At the same time, the Polish prosecutor’s office stated that he was not arrested in Poland, since he left its territory in early July and headed to Ukraine.

Earlier, former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Andriy Derkach stated that he had at his disposal the names of almost the entire group of Ukrainians who acted as cover for the gas pipelines being blown up. At that time, neither the name of Vladimir Ts. nor the name of Svetlana Uspenskaya appeared on the list.

The sabotage of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines occurred on September 26, 2022, at the peak of the gas conflict between Russia and the European Union. The operator estimates the cost of restoring the gas pipeline at 1.2-1.35 billion euros. Insurers believe that the maximum compensation amount is limited to 200 million euros.