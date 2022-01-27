“The situation is very tense, but we are not panicked. Ukraine has been at war since 2014 and has been resisting for a long time. Our armed forces are very well prepared and if there is an attack we are ready”. This is how a Ukrainian diplomat in Kiev recounts in an interview with Adnkronos the atmosphere in the capital of the former Soviet republic in these hours of negotiations and negotiations to avert a possible Russian invasion.

Invasion that Kiev’s troops are ready to reject, the diplomat underlines, according to which “Ukraine is fighting for freedom” and for Russian President Vladimir Putin an eventual attack “will not be a walk in the park” because “it will encounter tremendous resistance” .

For some time, the source points out, the Kiev authorities had warned the world in various international fora that “the Russian Bear would try to subjugate us sooner or later” and now that threat is likely to materialize.

The diplomat recalls that “Ukraine should have its doors open to join NATO”, as requested at the 2008 Alliance summit in Bucharest in which instead only the “prospects” of an entry into Kiev were discussed. “Now – he explains – our Western partners avoid following up on the absurd Russian requests” on the expansion of NATO to the East and “send them back to the sender”.

According to the diplomat, his is a “free and sovereign” country and “only Ukraine can ask for integration (into the Alliance). It is a two-way dialogue between Kiev and NATO: the Russian side is not foreseen. because otherwise Western values ​​would be betrayed “.

On the controversy aroused by the meeting between Putin and a group of Italian companies, the diplomat underlines that he is only aware of the facts from the press and at the moment it is “difficult for him to talk about the Italian situation. We hope so much for important help from Italy. and it would be very important for Europe to show itself united and in solidarity with us “.

Finally, on the tensions in relations between Kiev and Berlin due to the ‘ambiguous’ position of the German government, accused by many observers of being too pro-Russian, the source refers to the words of Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba who highlighted how now it has arrived ” the hour of truth in relations with Germany, which has an important role in the Normandy format and has greatly helped the reforms in Ukraine “. “We expect – he concludes – that the German government will unblock arms supplies and that the Nord Stream 2 project will not go ahead”.