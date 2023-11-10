Diplomat Chaly: direct negotiations with Moscow would be very dangerous for Ukraine

Former Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United States Valeriy Chaly named three possible types of negotiations with Russia. He reported this to the Espresso TV channel (Espreso.tv).

First of all, he assessed the negotiations during the conflict on the exchange of prisoners of war, which have currently stalled. The diplomat noted that this requires the level of the country’s president, however, in his opinion, with Russian leader Vladimir Putin this is “impossible.”

Chaly also said that direct negotiations with Moscow on the results of the conflict would be very dangerous for Ukraine. He explained that Kyiv in this case will not receive any compensation. The ex-ambassador admitted that “there may be decisions by a specially created international structure.” “However, I don’t see a formal peace signed by Ukraine and Russia in the coming years,” he emphasized.

He called the third type of negotiations a dialogue about “Russian payments and surrender.” Chaly also noted that the Ukrainian authorities should under no circumstances agree to “formal signings with Putin next year.”

Earlier, the Russian leader’s assistant for international affairs, Yuri Ushakov, said that Russia remains open to negotiations with Ukraine, but there is no initiative from Kyiv.