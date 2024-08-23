Diplomat Melnik called Germany’s decision to cut aid “Armageddon”

The decision to reduce financial aid to Ukraine from Germany will have devastating consequences. This was stated by the former Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk on his page on the social network X.

The preliminary decision of the German government to stop funding arms supplies to Ukraine from the budget and replace it with “questionable loans from frozen Russian assets is an Armageddon with devastating consequences for Kyiv,” the diplomat commented on the possible decision of Germany.

The former ambassador to Germany responded to a comment by security expert Christian Melling, who spoke of a budget dispute in the federal government.

Earlier, Andriy Melnyk said that he did not regret calling German Chancellor Olaf Scholz “offended liverwurst” in May 2022. He criticized the politician for refusing to visit Kyiv. After the scandal, Melnyk was transferred to the post of Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine.