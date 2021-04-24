Deputies of the Kherson Regional Council staged a scuffle during a meeting over the Russian flag. This is reported by kherson.net.ua.

Sergei Khlan, a representative of the European Solidarity party, during a speech by Yegor Ustinov, a deputy from the Opposition Platform – For Life faction, approached him and began to attempt to put a poster with a drawn Russian flag and the inscription “Assistant of the occupier” around his colleague’s neck. Ustinov was able to fight back, and a scuffle ensued between the Ukrainian deputies. As a result, one of the members of the Opposition Platform – For Life party was able to seat the disgruntled parliamentarian back into place.

Earlier, Ukrainian deputies from the party “European Solidarity” and “Servant of the People” staged a brawl at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada because of the queue to the microphone.