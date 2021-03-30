Ukrainian deputies from the party “European Solidarity” and “Servant of the People” staged a brawl at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada because of the queue to the microphone. The corresponding video appeared in Telegram-channel “Politics of the Country”.

The clash began during a speech by a deputy from European Solidarity, Irina Gerashchenko, on the pogroms in the center of Kiev staged by Ukrainian nationalists on March 20. The former president of the republic and the head of the faction, Petro Poroshenko, was dissatisfied with her speech. He tried to break through to the microphone, but was stopped by MPs from the ruling party. After that, a scuffle began at the rostrum.

The presented footage shows how the deputies are pushing each other, trying to approach the speaker. Some parliamentarians and the speaker of parliament Dmitry Razumkov tried to prevent the confrontation, but it turned into a massive verbal skirmish.

“Dear Ukrainians, today we continue to observe the degradation of the Ukrainian parliament. We thought new faces came here, but people without principles came here, ”concluded Gerashchenko after the end of the conflict.

Earlier at the same meeting, Poroshenko said that it is better to “shake hands with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin” than “look into his eyes in search of peace,” as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky does. He also reproached the current head of state for the inability to resolve the situation in Donbass and called for the return of Ukrainian troops to their former positions.