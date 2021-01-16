Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction Yuriy Kamelchuk and People’s Deputy of the VI convocation Kirill Kulikov staged a skirmish on the air of one of the programs of the Nash TV channel during a discussion of the language law in Ukraine.

Kulikov criticized the methods used by the country’s authorities to popularize and develop the Ukrainian language, and stated that attempts to isolate themselves from the Russian language were inexpedient. The People’s Deputy noted that “civilizationally, the audience of the Russian language is much larger.” At the same time, he stressed that the state should be concerned with the preservation of the Ukrainian language, and currently he compared the support of the language with an “elephant in a shop”.

Kamelchuk urged Kulikov “not to compare Ukraine with a shop,” after which the deputies exchanged insulting remarks about each other. Kamelchuk called his opponent “ham and cattle”. During the quarrel, he got up and headed towards Kulikov. The hosts of the program managed to calm down the parliamentarian.

Kulikov, in turn, explained that there are market requirements, noting that today the most common languages ​​are Chinese, Arabic, English and Russian, and those who want to enter the market will use them.

Earlier it was reported that from January 16 in Ukraine, the norm of the law will come into force, according to which it is mandatory to use only the Ukrainian language in all areas of service.