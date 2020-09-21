The Ukrainian delegation as part of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) tried to treat the Russian one with chocolate during the negotiations. It is reported by “112 Ukraine”.

“We brought chocolate, wanted to treat all those present, but the Russian delegation refused to take chocolate from our hands. For some reason, they are worried. But the chocolate was bought in a store in Germany, ”said Minister for Reintegration Alexei Reznikov

According to Reznikov, the Ukrainian negotiating delegation is using tactics designed to “sometimes strain” the Russian side.

Earlier it became known that the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Leonid Kravchuk said that during the negotiations he forced his Russian colleague Boris Gryzlov to apologize and recognize the Donbass territories not controlled by Kiev as part of Ukraine.

The conflict in Donbass has been going on for over six years. In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, which proclaimed independence from Kiev after a coup d’etat in the country. The 2015 Minsk agreements provide for a constitutional reform coordinated with representatives of Donbass in Ukraine, local elections, as well as granting the region a special status.