The Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) refused to go to Minsk after the end of the quarantine for negotiations on resolving the conflict in Donbass. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksiy Reznikov, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

“We categorically announced that we would not participate in TCG meetings if quarantine suddenly ended and it would be proposed to continue consultations, as before, in Minsk,” Reznikov said.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, Belarus is under the influence of Russia, allows itself “enemy rhetoric” in relation to Ukraine and in Kiev “there is no trust in this country.”

“The Ukrainian delegation will not send its members to Minsk for real-life meetings. All the same, we will have to look for another country and another city for meetings, ”Reznikov stressed.

Relations between Kiev and Minsk deteriorated in 2020 amid mass protests in Belarus, whose participants demanded the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko and the holding of new elections. Lukashenko claimed that Ukraine was among the organizers of the protests. Kiev asked to extradite the Wagner PMC fighters who fought in the Donbass, detained near Minsk, but they returned to Russia.