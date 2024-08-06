Explosions began to be heard at around 23:00 local time (20:00 GMT) and bright streaks were seen in the sky over the capital, Kyiv, likely caused by interceptor missiles being launched to shoot down the attacking missiles and drones.

“Air defences are working in Kyiv. Stay in shelters,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote in a post on Telegram, while an AFP correspondent heard five large explosions in the eastern Poznyaki district.

The Ukrainian capital has been hit by several airstrikes in recent weeks, including a Russian missile attack that hit a children’s hospital in July, for which Moscow denied responsibility.

Last Wednesday, Russia launched 89 drones at Ukraine, more than 40 of which were shot down by Ukrainian air defenses over the capital and its surroundings.