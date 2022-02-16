The Ukrainian Defense Ministry stated that the attackers succeeded in discovering vulnerabilities in the code.

She added that her site uses US networks, waiting for the problem of “electronic piracy” to be resolved.

Kiev said on Tuesday that the website of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and two state bankers had been attacked.

This announcement came despite a series of optimistic statements from various parties regarding de-escalation of the Ukraine crisis.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday that he “does not want war” over the crisis with Ukraine.

Despite this, there is still concern about the possibility of a war breaking out, especially since the scenarios developed for it speak of the possibility of it starting with a large-scale electronic attack.

And Ukrainian websites were subjected to cyber attacks last January.