Umerov: Ukraine depends on military aid from allies for more than 80 percent

Ukraine depends on military aid from its allies for more than 80 percent. This is stated Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov in an interview with LB.ua.

Umerov revealed the extent of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s (AFU) dependence on military aid and emphasized that it is the basis of the country’s military potential.

“We are 80 percent dependent on our partners,” the head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry emphasized. The minister added that the volume of military cooperation requires a large number of specialists in this area.